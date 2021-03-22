A nurse will sit next Friday on the bench of the Provincial Court of Murcia accused of consulting the clinical history of a colleague, allegedly lover of her husband. The defendant, who works in a hospital in the Region, faces up to three and a half years in prison and six years of disqualification from the performance of her profession for an alleged crime of revealing secrets.

The defendant is summoned on Friday to test the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Public Ministry that implies, in any case, an acknowledgment of the facts and that would mean a reduction of the possible sentence.

The events for which this woman is facing trial occurred in the summer of 2016, when she was working in a hospital in the Region. As explained by the prosecutor in his brief of provisional conclusions, on up to four occasions he accessed the history of his partner through the computer located in the operating room and in the anesthesia consultation.

No key to system



For these accesses, the worker did not have authorization from the complainant, nor were they justified by the work she performed in the hospital. In fact, the Public Ministry reports, it lacked a password to access the patients’ medical records, so it allegedly took advantage of the fact that other health workers, who did have a password, had the system open to access it.

The prosecutor emphasizes that the accused and the victim had maintained a cordial relationship as companions until a few months before those events. “The peaceful situation was transformed into a controversial situation,” he explains, “due to the alleged relations maintained by the latter with the one who was and continues to be a sentimental partner of the accused.”