British nurse Lucy Letby, who was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of killing seven newborn babies she was entrusted with caring for, categorically denied on Monday that she had attempted to kill another baby in the hospital where she worked.

Lucy Letby, 34, has been retried in Manchester since the beginning of this June, on charges of attempted murder, for which the jury in her first trial failed to agree on a verdict.

In August 2023, Letby was convicted of killing seven newborns and of attempting to kill six others at a hospital in Chester (northwest England) where she worked, in 2015 and 2016, making her the worst child killer in modern UK history.

Letby was injecting air intravenously into premature newborns, and used their own nasogastric tubes to send air or an overdose of milk into their stomachs, causing their deaths.

The courts refused to grant her the right to appeal this conviction.

When called to give evidence in court on Monday, Lucy Letby vehemently denied trying to kill “Baby K” while she was working night shifts on the neonatal ward at Chester Hospital on February 17, 2016.

When her lawyer, Ben Myers, asked her, “Did you try to kill” this child? “No,” replied Letby.

The lawyer continued, “Did you try to harm her in any way?” She replied, “No,” reiterating her denial of harming any child, despite her conviction in her first trial.

Before the twelve jurors, she claimed that she did not remember the events of that night, denying the testimony of the pediatrician on duty at that time as well.

The doctor claimed that he entered the intensive care unit less than two hours after “Baby K” was born, and that he saw the nurse standing near the incubator “doing nothing,” while the premature baby’s oxygen level was falling dangerously without raising any warning.

The next day, the baby was transferred to another hospital due to her extremely premature birth. She died three days later, but the district attorney did not file murder charges against Lucy Letby.

At the start of the trial, the prosecutor implored the jury not to forget the nurse’s previous convictions when making their decision.

The nurse’s lawyer responded by saying, “It is important to emphasize that previous convictions do not prove this accusation.”