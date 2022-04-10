The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a civil preliminary ruling to compensate the victim of a traffic accident in the amount of 15,000 dirhams, in addition to 50,000 dirhams in compensation decided by the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee, rejecting an appeal in which he demanded to oblige the insurance company that insures the causing driver to pay 400,000 dirhams, due to the bodily damage And the material he suffered as a result of being run over by a car that was traveling in the opposite direction inside the premises of a private hospital.

The plaintiff based his lawsuit on the fact that the driver of the vehicle causing the accident was driving in the opposite direction, and he ran over him and a number of people who were standing next to him, noting that the car pushed him forcefully onto the sidewalk, and ran over his left arm, causing serious injury to his forearm and hand, which required surgery. The report also included a recommendation to perform a second arm surgery within two years, estimating the percentage of disability at 30% and permanent disability at 15%.

For its part, the defendant company did not dispute the damages to the plaintiff, and submitted a memorandum to the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee, in which it offered an amount of 15,000 dirhams, as the plaintiff suffered a deficit of 15% on the basis that the legal blood money amounted to 200,000 dirhams, and the committee concluded that the measurement Between the legal blood money for the deceased and compensation for injury and disability is a corrupt measure, and I decided 50 thousand dirhams as compensation.

For his part, the plaintiff appealed the decision, causing his grievance that he works as a nurse in the hospital in which the accident occurred, and stopped working for more than six months, during which he was deprived of salaries at an average of 50 thousand and 235 dirhams, and was also assigned to hospital treatment at a value of 49 thousand and 127 dirhams, without Calculating the cost of the surgery he undertook one day after the accident, after which he was unable to complete the treatment in this hospital, indicating that the amounts it cost exceeds the compensation decided by the committee.

For its part, the Court of First Instance in attendance decided to amend the amount of compensation and increase it at a rate of 15,000 dirhams, and the plaintiff did not accept the ruling, and appealed against him before the Court of Appeal, as he still needed treatment, in addition to a second surgery, in addition to moral compensation. The Court of Appeal stated that it considers what was stated in the medical report of bodily harm to the plaintiff, but considers that the assessment of compensation by the Court of First Instance was appropriate, so it upheld the initial ruling, and rejected the appeal.



