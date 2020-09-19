The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly a million people since its appearance earlier this year. Its expansion from China to the whole world has brought with it economic and health crises.

During the harshest months, toilets were exposed to the virus when little was known about it. Her commendable work to try to recover the patients, while the rest of the population had to. stay home to avoid further infections, has been recognized in numerous tributes.

However, one of them occurred in Wuhan has ended in tragedy, after the death of a nurse and her husband. They both attended a show held at a local theater and which was aimed at homenage those who were on the front lines of the virus. The utility worked, according to Daily Mail, at Wuhan Tingji Hospital.

Han Show Theater

When the show was close to ending, the four-year-old slid down from the seat. Parents, while trying to rescue the boy, they were trapped and crushed by the swivel chairs of the Han Show Theater. The young man managed to survive after falling into a safety net below.

Outrage on social media

The incident occurred on September 6, but it has not been until now that the local authorities have confirmed the event, something that has generated great discomfort on the internet.

A few days ago a Weibo user, who claimed to be friends with the victims, brought to light what happened. “I wanted to know why the accident happened, but now i’m more worried about how it was reported after so many days. What were the media doing? “Asks a user of the social network.

Some of the seats in this theater are not fixedRather, they are moved in order to give users a better view of the stage. A reason why another user complains. “High-tech things are good, but safety issues must be carefully considered“.