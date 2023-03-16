A man who worked as an IMSS nurse in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, was arrested after being accused of abusing his 7-year-old son

Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.- Diego “N”, 39 years old, who worked as a nursee an IMSS clinic in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, He was arrested for being allegedly responsible for abusing his 7-year-old son on several occasions.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that elements of the Ciudad Acuña Criminal Investigation Agency arrested Diego “N”, who He was sent to the Piedras Negras Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) where your first hearing is expected for the link to the process.

The nurse He was arrested last Sunday outside the IMSS clinic 92 by elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency.

The foregoing is due to the completion of a arrest warrant issued against him last Friday, March 10or, after your partner reported the abuse of your 7-year-old son.

According to the complaint, Diego "N" took advantage when the child's mother went to work and took care of the minor to abuse him.