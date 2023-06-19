Specialists are restoring power supply to a number of settlements in the Stavropol Territory after lightning struck the substation on June 18.

“There was a power outage in the village of Essentuki. Lightning struck the substation, after which there was a fire,” Nikolai Bondarenko, head of the Piedmont District, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that 1.5 thousand people were left without electricity.

Also, according to Bondarenko, there was a power outage in the villages of Yasnaya Polyana and Podkumok. Machine guns were knocked out due to a thunderstorm.

As Alexander Nekristov, the head of Essentukov, noted in the Telegram channel, part of the city was left without electricity due to an accident at the substation of the Piedmont District.

It is now raining heavily in the Piedmont District and Caucasian Mineralnye Vody.

Earlier on the same day, a state of emergency was declared in Vladikavkaz due to bad weather. In particular, mudflow came down in the area of ​​the Yuzhny settlement. Many houses are flooded, there is destruction.