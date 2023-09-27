Economist Finogenova announced an increase in pensions for ex-employees of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs since October

Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanov Yulia Finogenova said that from October 1, some Russians will begin to receive increased pensions. She’s talking about this spoke out in a conversation with Ura.ru.

The economist announced to a number of Russians an increase in pensions from October 1 and clarified that ex-employees of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs may qualify for increased payments. In addition, benefits will increase for those who reach their 80th birthday in September. The innovation also covers pensioners receiving insurance pensions who have been assigned the first disability group.

“After the increase, the monthly fixed payment to the insurance pension for these two categories will be 15,134.66 rubles,” Finogenova said.

In 2024, pensions of non-working pensioners in Russia are going to be indexed by 7.5 percent. Thus, the average old-age insurance pension for non-working pensioners will increase by 1.6 thousand rubles from January 1, 2024 and amount to 23.4 thousand rubles.