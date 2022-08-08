In the coming days, in the Volgograd, Astrakhan, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, Kalmykia and the steppe regions of the Republic of Crimea, up to +36…+40 degrees is predicted. This was announced on August 8 by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand.

“It will be hottest where the Middle, Lower Volga and Southern Urals are. Here the temperature is predicted to be 4-6 degrees above normal. It will go far beyond +30 degrees,” he said. TASS.

Also, according to him, in the Samara, Ulyanovsk, Saratov regions, Adygea in the middle of the week +35 degrees are expected, in the Sverdlovsk region – +30 … +32 degrees, in the Krasnodar Territory – +37 degrees, in the Chelyabinsk region – +30 …+33 degrees, in the Kurgan region – +30…+32 degrees.

At the same time, on August 8, a “yellow” level of danger was declared in Moscow until 21:00 Moscow time due to a thunderstorm. Wind gusts can reach up to 15 m / s, follows from the data published on site Hydrometeorological Center.

The day before, Vilfand said that sweltering heat is not predicted in the capital in the next seven days, but the weather will be quite summery. He specified that Monday will be cloudy and rainy.