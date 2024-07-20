France has banned a number of Russian journalists from covering the 2024 Olympics in Paris

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the country’s authorities had denied some Russian journalists the right to cover the Olympic Games “out of precaution.” He told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

Darmanin added that Paris took this decision out of fear of potential “spies”.

“We have turned down a large number of ‘journalists’ who claimed to want to cover the Games. On the other hand, we have allowed the presence of Russians working for the International Olympic Committee [МОК]“We are proceeding from the precautionary principle,” he explained.