Economist Vladimir Smirnov predicted a rise in prices for a number of products in the near future. The doctor of economic sciences told about this in an interview with “Vechernyaya Moskva”.

According to him, we should expect an increase in prices for tea, coffee, canned food, milk and some types of fish. The expert explained that a number of products are imported from abroad, therefore, the weakening of the Russian currency in recent years will lead to a rise in the price of goods. Analysts predict a 15-20 percent rise in prices for such products, Smirnov said.

The specialist also explained that a sharp jump in prices will not occur due to the measures of the Central Bank to normalize monetary policy. He noted that the rise in prices will be smooth and slow down due to the stabilization of the ruble in late May – early June.

Earlier it was reported that prices for some food products in Russia increased over the past month. So, chicken eggs on average rose by 6.82 percent, while in 13 constituent entities of the Russian Federation prices increased by 10-20.6 percent. Among the vegetables that have risen in price, analysts have listed onions, potatoes and white cabbage. The most significant price jump occurred for beets and carrots – these products increased in price by 20.1 and 9.6 percent, respectively.