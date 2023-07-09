US President Joe Biden has faced criticism from his NATO allies over his decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions. It was reported by the Italian newspaper Il Fatto quotidiano July 9th

Among other things, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his Italian counterpart George Meloni and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles spoke out against the initiative of the American leader.

“After arriving in Europe (at the NATO summit in Vilnius. – Ed.), the American president will see doubts on the faces of his allies, who, both before and after the promulgation of the decision (on the transfer of cluster bombs. – Ed.), expressed the opposite position, ”writes newspaper.

In addition, the material indicates that Biden is also criticized by compatriots – American public figures and politicians.

Earlier in the day, Irish MEP Mick Wallace said that the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv would lead to huge losses among Ukrainian civilians. Wallace also added that the UN should pay more attention to this extremely dangerous situation and take action.

On July 8, US Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum urged Washington to dispose of the remaining cluster munitions rather than transfer them to Kyiv. According to her, such weapons can only bring new victims.

The day before, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Washington would transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. According to him, the Ukrainian side gave guarantees of responsible handling of the supplied weapons.

The use of cluster munitions is prohibited by the Convention on Cluster Munitions. It entered into force on August 1, 2010, it was signed by 123 countries, but only 110 ratified it. Of the European countries, the convention was not signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Georgia, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Estonia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.