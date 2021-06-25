About ten EU countries at the summit in Brussels rejected the initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold a meeting of EU leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports on Friday, June 25, Bloomberg…

According to the agency, during the discussion, about ten states “gave a signal” that they did not like either the idea itself or the fact that it was put forward without any preparation. The draft final communiqué of the EU summit states that the heads of its countries “will study the existing formats of dialogue with Russia, including dialogue at the level of leaders.” Moreover, this part of the text is enclosed in square brackets, which mean that the document has not been finally agreed upon.

On June 24, Emmanuel Macron announced the need to establish a dialogue between the European Union and Russia for the security of the entire continent. According to him, France supports the desire to conduct a dialogue with Russia to defend European interests.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the same day that the EU should look for ways of direct dialogue with the Russian leadership and formulate an agenda of common strategic interests with Russia. According to her, the European Union should not be content with only one analysis of relations with Moscow, therefore it is necessary to create unified mechanisms for reacting to the actions of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said that at the present time there was no reason to expect the EU to improve relations with Russia, as evidenced by the policy of Western countries. Chizhov also pointed out that the situation in the field of European security is “in a deep crisis.”

In turn, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomed the idea of ​​a summit between the European Union and Russia, approving the movement towards a dialogue between states.

On the eve of the Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the German Chancellor proposed to hold a meeting between the leaders of the EU countries and Vladimir Putin. It was noted that the initiative to invite the Russian leader to the summit with the heads of the alliance countries was supported by Macron.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin positively assesses the initiative to hold the Russia-EU summit, this dialogue is needed both by Moscow and Brussels.