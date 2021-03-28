Denis Logunov, Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Center for Scientific Work, commented on Sunday, March 28, on the First Channel, on the information that appeared earlier that it would probably not be possible to re-vaccinate with the Sputnik V vaccine.

“Some of the employees have been vaccinated for a long time, and a number of them, the elderly, have been re-vaccinated, very good answers,” he explained.

On March 23, Natalya Pshenichnaya, a member of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that information about the impossibility of re-vaccination with Sputnik V was misunderstood. She noted that re-vaccination with them is possible, but the choice of a drug for revaccination is the prerogative of the attending physician.

Earlier in the day, the media circulated a statement from a specialist who said that the Sputnik V vaccine, presumably, could not be re-vaccinated.

On the same day, the ex-head of Rospotrebnadzor and State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko urged Russians to take responsibility for their health and get vaccinated against coronavirus. According to him, people need to wear masks, disinfect their hands and limit contact to protect themselves from infection, but vaccination is currently the only specific means of prevention.

On the eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin called vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 task number one. According to him, in Russia, 6.3 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.3 million have been fully vaccinated.