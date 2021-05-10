The leaders of nine Eastern European countries on May 10 at the Bucharest Nine summit criticized Russia’s actions on the world stage. A transcript of the online event can be found at official website NATO.

“Aggressive actions of Russia and strengthening of its military capabilities near NATO, in particular, the recent escalation in the Black Sea and on the border with Ukraine <...> still pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” it was reported.

Also, during the summit, Russia was criticized for the recent deterioration of relations with the Czech Republic due to accusations against the Czech side about the alleged involvement of the Russian Federation in the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

A statement following the annual summit was signed by the leaders of Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. The meeting was aimed at agreeing on the positions of the countries in the field of security ahead of the full-scale NATO summit in June.

In addition, the topic of discussion was the security of the Black Sea region and the situation around Ukraine.

On May 10, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following a meeting of foreign ministers of the 27 community countries in Brussels, said that all EU member states support the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, but they believe that there is no need to aggravate relations with Russia.