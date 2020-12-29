In Belgium, the oldest inhabitant of Puurs was the first to be vaccinated. A 96-year-old man received the drug at a shelter for the elderly, Izvestia TV channel reported.

COVID-19 vaccination has begun in Wuhan. Vaccinations are done in 15 districts of the city. Residents aged 18 to 59 receive the vaccine.

Doctors injected the German pensioners with a five-fold dose of the vaccine. Eight people received more than the required drug. The age of these patients is from 66 to 82 years. How the doctors’ mistake will affect the health of people is unknown.

Hannah Hertzsch, 85, received the first vaccine in Saxony. The woman was immunized right at the nursing home. In Berlin, you can get vaccinated in the Arena Concert Hall. On the day, doctors are able to receive about 800-900 people. Immunization started in Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

In Italy, health workers were the first to receive the vaccine. A nurse took root who provided assistance to the first sick person in the country.

The drug was delivered to a nursing home in Madrid, Spain. The residents and workers of the shelter for the elderly will receive the vaccine. Large-scale vaccination started in the Czech Republic, Portugal and Romania.

