WP: a number of congressmen opposed aid to Kyiv after the US intelligence forecast

A number of US congressmen called for abandoning the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine, having familiarized themselves with the negative intelligence forecast about the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops. About it informs edition of The Washington Post, citing sources.

Thus, part of the Republicans opposed the provision of more than 20 billion dollars to Kyiv, taking into account the lack of success of the Ukrainian army in the offensive. It is specified that, according to a classified assessment of American intelligence, Ukraine “will not be able to reach” the “key” city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region. According to the publication, such a forecast led to scandals at closed meetings.

In addition, some Republicans criticized the country’s leadership for not transferring more powerful weapons to Ukraine, the material says.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine. It is planned that the money allocated to Kyiv will be used for military, financial and humanitarian assistance.