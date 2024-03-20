Izvestia: major banks in China have stopped accepting payments in yuan from Russia

Several Chinese banks immediately began to return payments to clients in yuan received from Russia. About it report Izvestia with reference to the head of the First Group company Alexey Poroshin.

In particular, Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo stopped accepting Chinese currency. A number of other banks also introduced restrictions, such as DBS Bank, Great Wall West China Bank, China Zheshang Bank and others. As the publication’s interlocutor explained, Chinese financial organizations are tightening their requirements due to the threat of secondary US sanctions.

It is noted that previously it was reported that Chinese financial institutions had stopped accepting dollars from the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that banks in the UAE, China and Turkey, fearing secondary sanctions, began to restrict transfers for companies with a “Russian trace”. In addition, Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank, the main Chinese bank for Russian importers, suspended all payments with the Russian Federation.