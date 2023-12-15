Washington and Seoul have decided to complete comprehensive guidelines by next year on how to contain and respond to Pyongyang's nuclear threat together, Yonhap reported, citing Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's deputy national security adviser, in statements to reporters in the United States.
The guidelines are expected to include:
• Means to exchange sensitive information related to North Korea's nuclear weapons.
• Consultation in the event of a nuclear crisis.
• Immediate communication channels between the leaders of the two countries.
• The United States and South Korea are also expected to include nuclear operations exercises within joint military exercises next year.
Kim said on Friday that North Korea may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, which represents a nuclear threat regardless of its range because it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
North Korea has developed and tested a range of ballistic missiles that can reach targets in South Korea, Japan and the US mainland.
