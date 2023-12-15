Washington and Seoul have decided to complete comprehensive guidelines by next year on how to contain and respond to Pyongyang's nuclear threat together, Yonhap reported, citing Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's deputy national security adviser, in statements to reporters in the United States.

The guidelines are expected to include:

• Means to exchange sensitive information related to North Korea's nuclear weapons.

• Consultation in the event of a nuclear crisis.

• Immediate communication channels between the leaders of the two countries.

• The United States and South Korea are also expected to include nuclear operations exercises within joint military exercises next year.

Kim said on Friday that North Korea may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, which represents a nuclear threat regardless of its range because it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has developed and tested a range of ballistic missiles that can reach targets in South Korea, Japan and the US mainland.