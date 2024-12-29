A novel with techno nights, MDMA and occupied farmhouses: “There were excesses, but what was most breathed was peace and harmony”

Álvaro Díaz del Real did not come of age at the dawn of the year 2000. Like all boys his age, he went out on weekends in Seville, and like everyone else, he was also a little tired of a certain toxic environment that was going imposing themselves around them: attacks, intimidations, fights, insecurity in general. With a group of friends, they set out to reinvent nightlife in Andalusia, although to do so they occupied farmhouses and even designed an intricate communication system before the massive use of networks arrived. It all counts in Andergraun (Durii Editorial), the fictionalized chronicle of those crazy years.

“I am from Mairena del Aljarafe, a wealthy neighborhood on the outskirts of Seville, but even then some were beginning to travel to London, Berlin, Manchester…” remembers Díaz del Real. “And on the way back they told us about an alternative entertainment called rave, in which young people spent the weekend in a busy place. Then we saw the movie With the music at full blastwhich fascinated us, was a real shock for us. Until we asked ourselves: if nightlife didn’t satisfy us, why didn’t we set up one for ourselves?

This moment intersects, as the writer recalls, with the emergence of breakbeat music, which was to have no small popularity in Andalusia, but also its notable load of controversy, especially when two young people died from ecstasy consumption during a party at the Martín Carpena sports center in Málaga that attracted 12,500 attendees. “At raves it was going to be forbidden to play breakbeats, it was an unspoken code, because it attracted the dogs like a pack. You had to play music that you didn’t like: trance, techno, hardtechno…”

A bubbling magma

Little by little, locations were being tested, such as the fields of the old Expo 92, the so-called Lake of the Hippies, the Cartuja station… But they soon understood that it was not about gathering around a loudspeaker to have a drink and listen to music. “We took it like someone planning to organize a festival, and we began to get into another environment,” adds the author. “We decided to organize two annual parties. In Andalusia we do not have a neat industrial fabric, there are not as many abandoned factories as in the north, so we have occupied the symbol of latifundist Andalusia since the time of Boabdil: the farmhouse, which in addition to providing security conditions, guaranteed that we would not disturb to no neighbors. There, starting from scratch, we deploy our energy and our ideas.”

Without having much experience in it, but with great determination, Díaz del Real and his accomplices were developing a more than effective system of organization and promotion: from the cleaning protocol or the purchase of drinks to the distribution of flyers in the area of ​​​​the Alameda de Hércules, were pioneers in these new centers of fun. “There was a bubbling magma in Sevillian society, but also in places like Málaga or Cádiz. Many people are tired of orthodoxy, of everything being Holy Week and a Fair.”

Drugs, it is useless to deny it, there were: “Yes, there were excesses, but what was breathed the most was peace and harmony,” admits Díaz del Real. “Drugs were the vehicle that made the experience go to another level. It was a fundamental part of the holidays as a catalyst, of the ‘experience package’ as is so fashionable today in the gift market. That was what we wanted to offer to whoever came to our parties. What became most fashionable after 2002 was MDMA, more than pills and cocaine, which was not even fashionable.”

Text messages

In memory of the author of Andergraun These experiences accumulate beyond the consumption of any substance: nights in Granada, the Dragon Festival of Órgiva, “which began with a hippy commune and ended as a festival of biblical proportions”, the carnivals of Cádiz… “Once in the scene, it was very easy to find out everything that was moving. Smartphones didn’t even exist, but one of the coolest things about raves was finding the place where they were held. We only had the text message on our cell phone, and ours were: ‘exit from the Pisa Industrial Estate’, right hand side, three kilometers…’ It was quite a challenge.”

It is striking that the author did not want to do journalism or essays, but rather narrate those experiences from fiction: “There is a lot in the book about my first-person experiences, although I season them to make everything a little spicy. But it also seemed to me that it was worth telling it as something with a beginning and an end, with grace, with character development, over a period of ten years and through 14 independent chapters. The most conspicuous feature of my book is not my story, I introduce other people in an exogenous way to make it more dynamic and enjoyable for the reader. You get into the character that appears, but the group and the underground scene always run in parallel.”

What remained of that display of courage and fantasy? The author takes his time to reflect: “I think there is no great inspiration left for young people today, but there are still people who continue in the underground scene through techno. And then many other people simply went as if they were going to a festival, without necessarily feeling challenged. What is true is that the novel exudes melancholy, and many people who lived through that read it and tell me: yes, that was unique, it marked me for life, it’s great that you wrote it.”