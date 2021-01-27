Producer Klim Shipenko known for such films as “Text”, “Salyut-7” and “Kholop” began work on a new tape about Sergei Yesenin – “December”. The role of the poet went to Alexander Petrov… But who will perform his beloved Isadora Duncan, not yet known. It was rumored that the dancer would play Kristina Asmus, but the actress herself denied this information on Instagram: “Thank God, I’m not playing Isadora Duncan. And then Petrov – Yesenin, I – Duncan. We would definitely have interrupted the hate of the film “Text” “, – Christina joked. The release of the film is planned for the end of 2021. By this time, we will know for sure who will play the “divine sandal” Isadora, but for now AiF.ru recalls interesting facts about the novel between Yesenin and Duncan.

1. Sympathy at first sight

The first meeting of the future spouses happened in the artist’s studio Georgy Yakulov, before that he had tried to arrange an acquaintance between the dancer and the poet, but to no avail.

A few minutes after Isadora and Sergei saw each other, she stroked his head and repeated in broken Russian: “Za-la-taya ha-la-va …”. Eyewitnesses of those events assured that looking at this tandem one might think that Duncan and Yesenin have known each other for a very long time.

2. “I do not understand you”

Yesenin did not speak English, and Duncan did not speak Russian. No, of course, having spent a lot of time in Soviet Russia, she learned several dozen foreign words, but this was clearly not enough to understand her young lover. Apparently, at first, neither she nor him was at all embarrassed, besides, Isadora had an interpreter who always came to the rescue if something happened.

3. Gamble with a passport

The lovers began to live together very quickly, and they went down the aisle too quickly – just six months after they met. True, this was done not because of great love, but because of Isadora’s desire to go on tour abroad with her famous lover. For this, a stamp in the passport was needed.

At the time of the marriage, the dancer was already over forty, while Yesenin was only 26 years old. To hide the impressive age difference, Duncan asked her secretary to correct her date of birth a little. She made such sacrifices “for the sake of Yezenin,” who, according to Isadora, could be unpleasant if strangers found out that he had married a woman 18 years older than himself. The secretary helped and in such a miraculous way the bride “rejuvenated” a little before registering the marriage.

4. The husband of the incomparable Duncan

Was Yesenin embarrassed that he had linked his life with a woman much older than himself? It seems not. Here’s what he said about the age of his wife to the poet Elizabeth Styrskoy: “She is old … well, if so … But I’m interested in living with her, and I like it … You know, sometimes she is very young, very young. She satisfies me and loves and lives in a young way. ” After the mature and experienced Duncan, the girls seemed to the poet “boring”, he believed that his wife “bewitched” him.

What Yesenin really could not bear was his transformation from a famous poet in his homeland, into the “husband of a great dancer”, which he became when he agreed to leave the country with Duncan on tour. Once Sergei saw his photo in the newspaper. “My heart even skipped a beat. This is glory! It came across the ocean, ”the poet recalled that day. To celebrate, he bought several copies to send to friends and acquaintances, but first decided to translate what was printed under his portrait: “Sergei Yesenin, Russian peasant, husband of the famous, incomparable, charming dancer Isadora Duncan, whose immortal talent …” , – read the inscription. As a result, all the newspapers were torn to “small pieces”, and that evening Sergei spent in a restaurant, where he got very drunk.

5. Was there a divorce?

Duncan and Yesenin’s relationship was not simple and carefree. Here’s what I wrote about them Anatoly Mariengof in his book “A novel without lies”: “Yesenin was her master, her master. She, like a dog, kissed the hand that he raised to strike, and his eyes, in which more often than love, hatred for her burned.

The poet himself once, in a letter to the same Mariengof, poured out his soul and complained about the dancer: “Izadora is the most beautiful woman, but she lies no worse than Vanka. All her banks and castles that she sang to us in Russia are nonsense. We sit without a penny, wait for the pick up for the road and back to Moscow. ” In 1923, they really returned to the capital together, but Isadora very quickly left Sergei and went to Paris, where she received a telegram from her young husband: “I love another. Married and happy. Yesenin “. There she was also caught by the news of Sergei’s death, after which the dancer made a statement in which she denied the conflict with the poet and the divorce: “There never were any quarrels between Yesenin and me, and we were never divorced. I mourn his death with pain and despair, ”Duncan assured. A little less than two years later, Isadora herself was gone. It happened in Nice when a scarf, wrapped around the dancer’s neck, accidentally hit the wheel of a car she was taking a walk in.