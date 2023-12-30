Those they called Amazons, Tribads, Sapphics, Lesbians or Inverts. They are the protagonists of the Book of the Week Babelia. Those who belong to the lineage of Sappho. Women who, between the end of the 19th and 20th centuries, challenged atavistic prejudice to build a liberating creative and vital universe. From the painter Louise Abbéma to Sarah Bernhardt. From Virginia Woolf to the star Josephine Baker and many others. Thanks to rigorous research and a memorable exercise in style, they brilliantly parade through the novel. After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz. “We already knew that the personal is political. Now we see that the individual is collective.” Paco Cerdà does not hesitate to describe the book, which has had great critical success, as a bomb.

No less explosive is a classic of literature written by women that has now been recovered: An exemplary wife, by the Italian Alba de Céspedes. Javier Aparicio describes it precisely: the novel is a “cautious monologue with which a young woman narrates with serenity and persistence, like a kind of intimate record, of solitary writing to achieve something similar to redemption.” Another story with a female perspective is the recent one The dancing queen, by Camila Fabbri, a “short and round” novel, apparently by Carlota Rubio, which was a finalist for the Herralde Novel Prize. Another short novel is Goodbyes, but it is less round (in the opinion of Carlos Pardo). The author who shone with The perfect days has returned with the story of a hedonistic “posh” who faces the crisis of maturity.

This week we also review a novel that fundamentally serves as a testimony of the times. The historian Joseba Louzao has read Chalk and banner, the debut feature by Carlos Mayor Oreja. Like other Basque writers —Aramburu, Arriola, Orbegozo… —, he faces the challenge of recounting violence. In this case the protagonist is a son of a wealthy family who returns to San Sebastián to teach classes on Formation of the National Spirit at a religious school. ETA will point it out. The action takes place in the declining phase of authoritarian modernization that was Franco's developmentalism. That period is analyzed in an important contemporary history book: An authoritarian modernity. Developmentalism in Franco's Spain (1956-1973), Anna Catharina Hofmann's study that problematizes the narrative that technocrats constructed about themselves. The review is written by Professor Nicolás Sesma.

Finally, we highlight a good journalism book: Rezwana. A European file. Its author is Mariangela Paone and tells it with the collaboration of its protagonist: an Afghan girl who lost her family in a shipwreck. As María Martín says: “Rezwana appeared in a chronicle. And many years later the journalist learned that they were going to expel her from Sweden, where she lived in her great-aunt's house. It was then that they met and, when explaining the case of this victim of the migratory drama, Paone portrays the blindness with which Europe acts on its borders.”

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_