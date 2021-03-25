As expected, Espanyol’s squad list for this Friday’s match (9pm) against Castellón is full of news. Some logical and others, finally, due to last minute setbacks. There are four players, three of them undisputed starters in recent games, who are with their national teams. Adrià Pedrosa, Javi Puado (who thrashed with the Under-21s) and Keidi Bare are, along with Matías Vargas, the four internationals who miss this match by being with their respective countries.

Who will be against Castellón is David López, who has finally recovered from the blow to the ribs that he suffered against Logroñés and that led him to be substituted in the first half. Already in the preview, minutes before the last training session, Vicente Moreno commented that “He has done little with the group, we will have to wait”, implying that his summons was complicated. But that wait has been worth it and David will be able to play.

As it is, the list is made up Oier Olazábal, Diego López, Óscar Gil, Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Lluís López, Leandro Cabrera,, Dídac Vilà, Fran Mérida, David López, Sergi Darder, Óscar Melendo, Nico Melamed, Álvaro Vadillo, Adrián Embarba, Raúl de Tomás , Nany Dimata, Max Svensson, Wu Lei, Joan García, Gori and Alejandro Pérez.



Thus, Moreno will have to set up a totally new line-up in which he can play with Dimata at the tip of the attack, as he hinted in the press room when he made it clear that perhaps Raúl de Tomás He could be a substitute and have his minutes in the second half. A way also to compensate for the absence of a midfield that lacks the piece of the Albanian Bare.