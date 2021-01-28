José Saramago entitled “Essay on Blindness” to a novel that captures, criticizes and unmasks a rotten and disengaged society. It relocates the limits of our consciousness beyond “blindness” as a physical illness. Describe a parable with today’s society, demonstrating the deep selfishness of its characters fighting for survival when facing a pandemic.

It points out how anxiety over the availability of food and medicine, selfishness and tendentious communications end up undermining solidarity. At once disrupt society by preventing resources from being distributed and necessary directives fairly.

The people assigned to care for and pass on order become increasingly unsympathetic as they infect each other. Resulting in that the lack of basic care makes a controllable infection turn deadly.

The mounted police doing controls in front of hundreds of young people in a Pinamar hostel.

Fearing chaos, the uniformed men take down a media-fueled crowd waiting for medicine and food. Before the confusion generated, citizens fight each other and they burn properties when they feel abandoned.

Then the protagonists join the crowd of helpless blind men wandering the devastated city integrating the struggle to survive, thus turning everything into a scene where death occurs in life, food is scarce and rotting invades the scene.

Suddenly, this oppressive environment, Saramago says, disappears when “blindness” suddenly disappears. This brilliant fiction about the will to selfishly survive at any cost, today is an alert about responsibility to have eyes when others show that they lost them, showing that “There is something in us that has no name, that thing is what we really are.”

Norberto Ivaldi

“Patronage is an evil that leads to this situation”

The governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, invited national officials to visit his isolation centers.

The practice of arbitrariness in Formosa has been orchestrated since the 1990s and no one rattled the cat. Political patronage is one of the evils that leads to this situation. Official handouts are very good for some, until a point of collapse is reached, usually for a particular or unforeseen reason and this was demonstrated by the pandemic.

Here the supposed fictitious sensitivity towards people is put aside and the perversity that a person can have is exposed. When you have a young ideological trajectory that borders the totalitarian and it is formed in an area that directs it towards very demagogic concepts, it is rare that time erases those traces. This conception is held by whoever leads that province.

When who has the obligation to take action on the matter due to the excesses committed, the Executive Power, looks to the side, it is clear that it is either an accomplice of barbarism or has an indescribable detachment. That province has to be intervened for the abuses of the past, present and those that will be committed in the future if it continues under that authoritarian and criminal regime.

Rodolfo C. Castello

“A year later, there is no greater goodness”

Tests in Costa Salguero to people who return to the city on vacation.

We are already going for a year of this plague of Covid-19. The first months fluctuated between surprise and changes in habits. In Argentina we looked at ourselves in the mirror at the heartbreaking news that came to us from Europe, especially Italy and Spain.

Under that sentence, we developed one of the strictest quarantines in the world for more than six months. So much so that even some other animal from the mountains or forests appeared roaming the cities.

We imagined that such an experience would change us as individuals and as a society, that it would develop a better humanity, but a year later we corroborated that the human matrix survives intact even the worst tragedy.

There is no greater goodness, greater solidarity, nor greater love. No less evil, cruelty and hatred. It only changed that temporarily everything is done with a chinstrap.

Fernando Garcia Acosta

“Price controls have already failed in other times”

Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas.

Minister Matías Kulfas reported that a price agreement for popular cuts of meat has been signed. Again political ineptitude confronts us another announced failure. First of all, who decides what is a popular cut or not?

The desire to control prices is not new. It is explained by Robert Schuettinger and Eamonn F. Butler in their book “4,000 years of wage and price control” subtitled “how NOT to fight inflation” (1979). They point out how in all times, cultures and forms of government, controls failed and generated more poverty.

In Argentina they have failed for 70 years. Why should they be successful today?

If the system works, it is expected that the minister will sign similar agreements for fruits and vegetables, cold cuts, cleaning supplies, dairy products, personal hygiene, clothing and accessories, footwear, non-alcoholic beverages, stationery and others that do to the daily life of Argentines. I exempt you from worrying about luxury items such as alcoholic beverages, movies, theater, restaurants and others that would take a long time to list.

The minister announced that the results of the agreement will be evaluated at the end of March. Let’s not wait anxiously the result is already known.

Gabriel C. Varela

“Attrition is dealing with the behavior of students”

Teachers and authorities, before the start of the 2021 school year in a pandemic.

I am convinced, and many colleagues will be offended, that in this pandemic in Argentina many people had a good time. I believe that public employees (I am not referring to health or security personnel) are very comfortable working from their homes or, if they are in their offices, without attending the public, but knowing that they have their salary at the end of the month.

How did the butchers, hairdressers, pharmacist manages, clothing sales businesses, real estate?

In the case of teachers, without generalizing, but after teaching for 40 years I am convinced that many prefer to continue with this modality. Why? 70% of teacher burnout is dealing with student behavior and lack of respect from parents.

Argentine society for 30 years has devalued the role of the teacher. Can you imagine a teacher with 25 students on February 17 with 30 degrees trying to “contain” (another function assigned to the school) to their students and with the fear of catching coronavirus?

Now it is understood why many, not all, prefer to continue from home.

Alfredo Mansur

