Scientists have found that in 30 years, the male genital organs have become a quarter longer

Scientists from Stanford University have found that over the past 30 years, the male genital organs have become noticeably longer. Scientific article published in The World Journal of Men’s Health, quotes university website.

The lead author of the work, urologist Michael Eisenberg, processed data on 56,000 men from around the world who participated in 75 scientific studies that were conducted from 1942 to 2021. He concluded that over the past 30 years there has been an increase in the length of the erect male penis by 24 percent, that is, by almost a quarter.

The discovery alarmed the scientist. The aim of the study was to understand why men experience declining sperm quality and testosterone levels. Isenberg pointed out that the length of the penis does not affect fertility, however, any change in the reproductive system affects the human population and requires increased attention and study.

Eisenberg links the increase in the length of the genital organs with the period of puberty, which occurs earlier in modern adolescents, which provokes a longer period of active growth of the body.

In turn, urologist James Hotaling, in an interview with USA Today did not rule outthat in reality the length of the genital organs did not change, and the point is in the changed methods of measurement. In his opinion, if the information about the change in length is confirmed, it can be explained by the effects of chemicals on the human body.

Earlier, urologist Darshan Patel said that some men face a problem that frightens them – a decrease in the size of the penis. According to him, with a lack of testosterone, the penis and testicles can indeed decrease in size.