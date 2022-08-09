The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai noted, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that it will carry out an evacuation exercise in the Dubai Creek area on Wednesday, 10/08/2022 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, which may be accompanied by smoke.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai recommends the honorable public not to take pictures and to stay away from the exercise site for your own safety.