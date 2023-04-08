Originally from Manduria, in Puglia, the 29-year-old student studied and lived in Chieti with his sister: she found the body

One more tragedy absolute that ended the life of a young man, one 29 year old student, who decided to take his own life for not having achieved the results he and his family had hoped for. It happened in Chieti, in Abruzzo, and the victim was a medical student originally from Manduria, in the province of Taranto.

Unfortunately it’s not the first time such an event occurs. What the Apulian boy fell into is the same limbo into which other young people like him have fallen in the past months and years, with a whole life ahead of him still to live and dreams to be fulfilled.

Everybody was enrolled in the university and everyone, probably, had expectations that for one reason or another they hadn’t been able to meet.

One missed exam, then another. One lie to the family, then another. All leading to one state of personal dissatisfaction first, and deep depression Then.

Diana, for example, last March 2 she had thrown herself into a cliff in Somma Vesuviana. She was only one exam away and she couldn’t bear the weight of having lied to her about the date of the discussion of the degree thesis.

Or again Richardwho at the end of last November had deliberately crashed his car because he had communicated the date of his graduation to his parents, although he still missed some exams.

The motivations of the 29-year-old student who took his own life in Chieti

It was hers who found the lifeless body of the 29-year-old student who recently took his own life in Chieti sister. The two lived in a small apartment a few hundred meters from their university.

The girl returned home and found her brother hanged to a rope. The call to help was immediate, and although they arrived on the spot promptly, they could not help but ascertain the death of the young man.

The anxiety, the fear of failure, the pain of letting her parents down. These are the reasons that led the boy to make such an extreme and definitive gesture.

Reasons that the boy had transcribed in a sort of diarywhich is now in the hands of the investigators.