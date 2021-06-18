The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced that it reviewed the causes of the technical malfunction that faced a group of users of the Al Hosn application yesterday, which was caused by the pressure of increasing new subscription requests, and it followed up the efforts made by the Al Hosn application team to restore service to all users as soon as possible Maybe.

In the interest of the public’s convenience, the committee approved a temporary suspension of the use of the Al-Hosn application for green traffic to enter the previously announced places, and the committee confirmed that the green traffic procedures, which enhance the safety and security of these places, will be applied again after ensuring that the application is updated and the continuous and comprehensive use of all users Implementation of Al Hosn to sustain the approved procedures

As for the use of the Al-Hosn application in the procedures for entering the emirate, the committee announced the approval of the use of text messages for the results of the examinations to enter the emirate for anyone who faces technical problems in the fort, starting today, Friday, June 18, 2021, until the application is updated, in line with the current procedures.

The committee appealed to the public to continue to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that the safety of all members of society is a top priority, and that all efforts are continuing to preserve their health and the safety of society, and the committee also expressed its thanks to all members of society for their confidence in the procedures and their cooperation with all responsible authorities.