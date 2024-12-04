A nose surgery of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarteunleashed an intense controversy this Tuesday that could lead Congress to remove her, alleging that she endangered the country’s governance by do not delegate the position.

The surgery of Boluarte, 62, was the talk of every day on social networks and the local press since July 2023, but it has already been confirmed by his former chief of staff, Alberto Otárola, before a congressional commission, reports AFP.

«He told me that he was going to have a rhinoplasty… an intervention on his nose, but due to breathing problems“Otárola said on Tuesday to parliamentarians investigating the case.

The Congressional oversight commission seeks to find out what happened to Boluarte between June 28 and July 10, 2023when he was absent from any event. That period coincides with his surgery, performed at a clinic in Lima, local media reported.









The former chief of staff specified that during his recovery, Boluarte carried out his work virtually. «There was no absence of power at that time, because the surgical procedure did not have major complications,” added Otárola, whom Boluarte dismissed in March.

According to the local press, the president underwent facial surgery without informing or delegating powers to Congress.

As parliamentarians and jurists point out, Boluarte would have committed a constitutional violationliable to be subjected to a dismissal or vacancy process in accordance with the Constitution.

“It would be a cause of vacancy (…) because the president had to ask Congress for permission,” legislator Juan Burgos, head of the oversight commission, told reporters.

The vice president of Congress, Patricia Juárez, minimized the controversy by considering that it is being done “a storm in a teacup”.

Boluarte has been walking on the edge of the ledge for months for a luxury watch scandal that has her in the crosshairs of the prosecutor’s office and the killing of 50 civilians in the repression of protests when she assumed power in 2022.

She lacks her own bench and has a disapproval of almost 95% in the polls. His term ends in July 2026.