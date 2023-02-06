South Korean authorities detected an alleged North Korean weather balloon in their airspace last weekend. The Government of Seoul decided not to activate any type of alert after observing the device, considering that it did not pose any risk to the country.

The balloon, which was two meters long, flew over South Korean land for a few hours to cross the border into North Korea again, according to official sources quoted by the Yonhap news agency. At that time, the authorities in Seoul found no evidence to point to a possible espionage attempt with this device, a very different situation from the one that the United States government alluded to days ago to justify the shooting down of another balloon, in this case a Chinese one. , located on its territory.

The South Korean Armed Forces also did not activate any type of military activity, such as the takeoff of planes, upon detecting the balloon launched by its neighboring country.