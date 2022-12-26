Reuters: North Korean UAV spotted over South Korean capital Seoul

A North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted over the capital of South Korea, Seoul, at the moment the drone has already left South Korean airspace. According to the military, the drone did not carry any weapons. The agency reports Reuters and confirms local agency Yonhap.

North Korean drones crossed the border between North and South Korea on the morning of December 26, in response, Seoul raised aircraft into the air. Because of this, at the request of the military, flights from the South Korean airports of Incheon and Gimpo were suspended. During the interception of drones, a KA-1 attack aircraft crashed, Seoul blamed Pyongyang for this accident.