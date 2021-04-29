The New Zealand Rugby Federation (NZR) gave the go-ahead on Thursday to a “revolutionary” plan to Sell ​​shares from the All Blacks to an American investment group, a controversial choice that still needs player acceptance to be accepted.

“We believe this is an exciting and truly transformative opportunity that can benefit the whole sport for future generations, “said NZR chief Mark Robinson.

The agreement with the Californian investment fund Silver Lake Partners has received the unanimous approval of the provincial leagues during the annual general assembly of the Federation in Wellington, but to be finalized it needs the agreement of the players association, which could be known this same day.

Some of them estimate that the soul of the All Blacks is sold, so a veto is not ruled out.

The California-based Silver Lake fund’s proposal is for $ 280 million to acquire part of the brand “All Blacks”, that of the mythical team that has been three times world champion and that wins an average of eight out of ten games.

“The clubs have sold their souls“Lamented one of Robinson’s predecessors, David Moffett, on Radio NZ. According to him, Silver Lake, which manages a portfolio of assets of $ 79 billion, will try to squeeze the All Blacks like lemons, even if it means making them play games. of “nonsense” exhibition in the United States.

The All Blacks are both a historical monument and a passion in New Zealand, an integral part of the lives of the inhabitants and a reason for National proud against rivals Australia and South Africa.

In fact, one of the distinctive points of the New Zealand team is the Haka who performs before their matches, a Maori folk dance that shocks rivals and audiences, but at the same time connects New Zealanders to their deepest roots.

“We will see the All Blacks play more games without interest, which will devalue the most beautiful brand of world rugby “, predicts Moffett.

Many fans of the All Blacks they had already reacted on the Federation’s Facebook page when the American insurance company AIG announced in 2012 that it would appear in the famous black t-shirts.

Silver Lake wants to buy 12.5% ​​of commercial rights and the right to negotiate agreements in the world to sell television rights and derivative products. This would bring the global commercial value of New Zealand rugby to $ 2.2 billion.

It’s a major business challenge at a time when the NZR is going through financial troubles aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic, to the point that, according to Robinson, they threaten their survival. It lost more than $ 25 million in 2020, according to financial results released during the general assembly on Thursday.

For the president of the NZR, Brent Impey, this agreement “represents a revolutionary turning point for rugby. “It is a” unique opportunity to attract business income to enable investment in areas that need it most, “Impey said.

The money will be used mainly to help the provincial federations in difficulty, to develop female play and the participation of young people, he assured.

The technology investments will also allow the NZR to “have access to millions of fans all over the world, “he added.

Fans they have kept silent for the moment, leaving the leading role to the players’ union.

According to documents released ahead of the vote, part of Silver Lake’s initial investment, if accepted Thursday, will go to a foundation to safeguarding the interests of New Zealand rugby.

The potential investor is not a newbie: At the end of 2019, Silver Lake acquired a stake in 10% in the City Football Group, owner of the Manchester City football club, among others.

Although rugby fans have not yet spoken out strongly, the antecedent of the failure of the attempt to form the European Football Super League is fresh. What was an economic temptation for the clubs, ended up being a reason for fury for their fans.

The ball, oval in this case, is in the hands of the players. They will decide between tackle the investor group or enter into the agreement with a third party.

With information from AFP

DB