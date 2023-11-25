The series that is causing a sensation on Netflix is ​​undoubtedly ‘A normal family’, a Swedish production directed by Per Hanefjord and based on the bestseller of the same name by Swedish author Mattias Edvarsson. Presents the peaceful life of the Sandell family, who lives without major problems. However, everything changes when one of its members is accused of a terrible murder, revealing the other side of the family and showing how far they can go to protect each other.

With only six episodes, this series that mixes drama and suspense is captivating viewers with its intriguing story. Therefore, in this note we tell you more about what it is about and how you can see it from the comfort of your home.

What is ‘A Normal Family’, the new Netflix series, about?

The Sandells make up an ordinary family: Adam, a respected priest; Ulrika, lawyer; and his 19-year-old teenage daughter, Stella. They live in a quiet residential suburb on the outskirts of Lund. However, everything changes drastically when Stella is arrested on murder charges. Her parents, deeply concerned about her, do everything possible to help her. In the process, they begin to question whether they really know their daughter.

How to watch the series ‘A Normal Family’?

Swedish production ‘A normal family’ premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 24. Its six chapters are now available on the famous streaming platform. To access, you need to subscribe to the application by paying a monthly fee of 24.90 or 44.90 soles

Alexandra Karlsson makes her acting debut in ‘A Normal Family’ playing Stella Sandell. Photo: Netflix

Who’s who in the cast of Netflix’s ‘A Normal Family’?

Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors as Sandell

Lo Kauppi is Ulrika Sandell

Björn Bengtsson as Adam Sandell

Christian Fandango as Chris Olsen

Melisa Ferhatovic as Amina Besic

Håkan Bengtsson as Mikael Blomberg

Cedomir Glisovic as Nalle

Rasmus Troedsson as John Alverland

Vera Olin is Louise.

