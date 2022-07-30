This incredible story needs to be read to the end – that’s what it’s all about

Pranks are among people’s favorite pastimes. Fortunately, most of them end well. The protagonists of this funny story is a couple who have been the victim of a joke organized in elevator. You cannot believe your eyes: fear has taken over them. Let’s find out what happened together.

Organize one joke really good could turn out to be anything but simple. In fact, it must not be life-threatening and at the same time it must be able to entertain the public. Sure, organizing one is less fun for kids actorswhich are put to the test.

If the victims have a weak heart, even an elevator ride can end up with a heart attack. Let’s find out what this one had to go through couple of engaged couples from Russia. In order for the joke to be successful, it was necessary to install a monitor that created special images inside the elevator. Thanks to these systems, the elevator has been adapted to become one trap innocent for random passersby.

In the video in question, one couple unaware of what is about to happen, she enters the elevator. The two talk quietly and at a certain point the door closes; the lift starts moving. The couple continues to communicate until they notice an image unsettling outside.

The surrounding landscape flashes more and more, the elevator takes speed and trembles a lot as it goes up. It seems that everything will skyrocket in no time at all. The woman, in particular, is a lot scared, enough to press against the wall in fear. After a while, however, the situation returns to normal.

The video continues with a shot of both the woman and the man trying to figure out what actually happened. Only later do they realize that they have become victims of one joke and breathe a sigh of relief. It is not only the Russian couple who fell victim to the joke but also other people who were filmed in the video. Each of them expressed the fear of that moment in a different way.