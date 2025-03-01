The world was stunned this Friday at the scene that the Ukrainian President Zelenski and his American counterpart Donald Trump starred in the Oval Office. Now, an expert in nonverbal language He has analyzed the gestures of the American president.

In statements to Daily MailJudy James explained that the scene showed “To the male Alfa Trump in a state of aggressive excitement” and that he was affirming his authority about the situation.

James said that Vice President JD Vance had acted “as the grain of sand that irritates the oyster to produce the pearl.” “In animal terms it would be appropriate for a partner will enter a verbal conflict, But not the Alfa, who cannot be replaced or seeing losing, “he added.

“So Trump risked a lot when he heard the two men argue and finally decided to climb the ring,” James said. Vance then asked signs of “Total disconnection” by Zelenskiwho said he showed a “tireless energy.”

“Trump finally intervened, taking JD’s battle witness with a ‘No, no, no!’ and raising both hands to stop the fight. end up attacking himself“Judy James said.

“Trump’s favorite weapon was the raised index finger, or maximum authority. It is a strong command gesture than It is usually obeyed, But in this case he failed to stop the fight, since both Trump and Zelenski raised his voice in a screaming overlap, “added the expert.

“Trump shouted that Zelensky was ‘playing with the third world war’. His face got red by his state of aggressive excitement And he frowned in what seemed disbelief, “James continues.





“When he accused Zelenski of being ‘disrespectful’, his features were contracted in a micro anger grimace. The end seemed almost as if the actors left the stage. The former television star Trump wiped the audience To suggest that everything was fine, while former television star Zelenski made a gesture with her thumb up, “said the expert.

“Vance approached and gave his boss a palmadita in what seemed an attempt to demonstrate that had won the fight“Judy James added.