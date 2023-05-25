LECCO. Since yesterday there has been no more news of a non-commissioned officer of the Carabinieri in service in the territory of the province of Lecco. In these hours, a massive deployment of law enforcement and emergency vehicles has been organised, especially in the area between Costa Masnaga (Lecco) and Lambrugo (Como) in search of the soldier. The non-commissioned officer hasn’t given any news of himself since yesterday afternoon. The strikes were extended to all the woods in the area, also with the help of helicopters and emergency units of the fire brigade.

The military of the “Cacciatori Calabria” squadron stationed in Vibo Valentia are also involved in the searches. A Finance Police helicopter equipped with geothermal equipment capable of locating people on the move was also mobilized. And again, drones are also used. The non-commissioned officer is a 50-year-old who serves in one of the stations in the province of Lecco and may have left for a series of personal problems. The searches were also extended to the territory of the Valle del Lambro Park.