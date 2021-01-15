His name gives him away: the Berber tsarcero (‘Iduna opaca’) faces a great migration every year between the Iberian Peninsula and Northwest Africa that leads him to cross the Mediterranean and the Sahara desert. An adventure for a bird that barely weighs twelve grams. Not much is known about this species, except that In Europe, it only lives in Spain – Andalusia and Levante mainly – and southern Portugal. and that there are only about 5,000 couples left. Some of them in the Region of Murcia, where this Friday an exhibition has been inaugurated –’Zarcero Berber, a nomad from Segura for the Sahara ‘, in La Contraparada– that reveals unusual aspects of a bird that is becoming less and less frequent due to the disappearance of its favorite habitat, the riverside forest.

The sample, prepared by the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (ANSE) and Aguas de Murcia, collects the conclusions of a research project that has consisted of the marking of ten specimens with geolocators to follow their movements between the European and African continents.

The exhibition is made up of four panels that reveal different episodes of the biological cycle of this tireless traveler, together with an audiovisual that summarizes the main results of the work carried out with the species. You can also see a museum-quality replica of a Berber tsarcero in real size and a set of monitoring elements –radio transmitter and geolocator– used in the investigations.

One of the zarceros marked during the spring of 2019 was recaptured a year later in La Contraparada, where he returned faithful to his appointment with the garden of Murcia. When analyzing data from your device, only 0.34 grams, it is known that the bird left Murcia probably at the end of August 2019.

Winter on the Niger River



“The following records place him in October making a relatively long stop at some small oasis in the Sahara desert. During the months of November and December he moved to the vicinity of the Niger River in Mali. From January to March 2019, he described various movements in the area known as the Niger curve and then began the return to Europe; on the way back, he rested in another oasis in the Sahara during the month of March 2020 ”, until he was detected again among the tarays that border the Segura in Javalí Nuevo, in April 2020, after an “amazing” journey of more than 5,000 kilometers, explains the ANSE biologist to THE TRUTH Jorge Sanchez.

The exhibition, in the visitor center of La Contraparada (Javalí Nuevo), will remain open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Saturday 16.