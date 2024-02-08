The work of researchers in the Ranco Lakewhere the fatal accident of the former president occurred Sebastian Piñera, are advancing rapidly this Thursday, February 8. In the area, divers and experts are identifying the possible causes of what could have happened in the helicopter where the Chilean leader and three close friends were traveling.

While the State funeral continues in Santiago, the Chilean Prosecutor's Office also listens to the version of the three survivors of the accident: the president's sister Magdalena Piñerabusinessman Ignacio Guerrero and a son of the latter named person.

Even the first results of the investigations are already known. Tatiana Esquivel, delegate of the Prosecutor's Office of the Los Ríos region, in the south of the country, reported that Piñera's autopsy lasted approximately four hours and the results were already delivered to the former president's family. These analyzes showed that the death occurred due to “asphyxiation by submersion.”

With this first discovery, two hypotheses continue to be considered about what could have happened to Piñera, who was piloting the helicopter that crashed into Lake Ranco, a tourist and exclusive place in Chile.

Lake Ranco, where Sebastián Piñera died.

One of the versions is that the accident had to do with a technical problem resulting from poor weather conditions in the area, with strong wind and rain that affected visibility.

There is also talk of some physical problem for the 74-year-old president, which would have caused him to lose control and not be able to remove his seat belt.

The order that Piñera gave to his sister and friends who crewed the helicopter also emerged: “You jump first, because if I jump with you, the helicopter will fall on us all.”

Witnesses spoke of Piñera's accident

At the moment, the Prosecutor's Office follows two other lines. One is the expert opinion of the helicopter itself, which had to be taken out of the lake. The other, as already mentioned, is the interrogation of the three survivors of the accident.

In the last few hours, witnesses have appeared who told what they heard during Piñera's accident around 1 in the afternoon (Colombian time) last Tuesday.

“We heard a noise like thunder,” young people told local media.

Sebastián Piñera died on February 6.

The witnesses reported that, after hearing the roar, they ran to the nearby area where the impact occurred and saw how the three survivors emerged.

They also stated that the helicopter was sinking, but the authorities would have to wait for divers to attempt the rescue of the pilot, who turned out to be Piñera.

Apparently, Piñera could not free himself from the seat belt.



The funeral services for the former Chilean president continue this Thursday. 'Long live Piñera and Long live Chile!', 'Piñera, friend, the people are with you!'” and 'Piñera, friend, you will never be defeated!', the admirers and followers shouted at the former president's coffin.

The state funeral will be held this Friday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago. Once the mass is over, the remains will go to the La Moneda Palaceand from there they will be transferred to the Parque del memoria Cemetery, where a last tribute will be paid.

