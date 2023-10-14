Technological progress is an essential source of economic growth, but its consequences are not always fully reflected in gross domestic product. Sometimes a new technology changes everything: the way we work, the way we live, the way we interact in society. Let’s think, for example, about the effects of the birth control pill. If it has never occurred to you that modern contraception is a transformative technology or, more generally, that the expansion of women’s choice has had profound economic and social repercussions, you are by no means alone.

Countless books and articles have been written about the impact of, for example, globalization and information technology on the economy. But in 2002, when Claudia Goldin and Lawrence F. Katz published an article titled The Power of the Pill: Oral Contraceptives and Women’s Career and Marriage Decisionsthey entered a sparsely populated countryside.

On Monday, Goldin, a Harvard professor, received the Nobel Prize in Economics in recognition of her contribution to understanding women’s outcomes in the labor market. It was a well-deserved honor. In fact, if you ask me, the Nobel announcement was a bit unfair to Goldin by not highlighting her very important contributions beyond the topic of women’s work. In particular, it did not mention his work on inequality in general, particularly his role in documenting the sudden and dramatic decline in inequality that took place in the 1940s, which created the middle-class society in which I grew up. (and which has now been destroyed).

Which does not mean that women’s work is a minor issue. It is an immensely important topic, the study of which Goldin pioneered. Put it this way: For most of the 1960s, American women in the prime of their working lives were less than half as likely as men to be in the paid workforce; By 2000, three-quarters of the gender gap in labor force participation had been eliminated.

This meant a large increase in the economy’s labor supply and, consequently, in the potential gross domestic product; My retrospective calculations indicate that the impact of increased female employment on economic growth is comparable, for example, to the effects of globalization.

But the impact on GDP was only part of the story. In 2006, Goldin published an extraordinary overview of the history of working women in the United States. As she demonstrated, the percentage of women in the paid labor force increased steadily between 1930 and 1970, an increase that Goldin attributed to the combination of the economy’s shift from manual labor to office work and the increase in women’s education. , along with the spread of domestic technologies such as refrigerators and washing machines that freed more married women to work outside the home.

But these changes, according to her, did not initially modify the idea that society and women themselves had of female work. For the most part, women were seen and saw themselves as secondary wage earners, working to supplement their family’s income, but were willing to give up working life if they had children or their husbands earned enough to not need the money.

However, around 1970 there was what Goldin called a “quiet revolution” in the economic role of women, who began to view work much like men did. They saw themselves as having the possibility of continuing to work even after getting married, which led them to train more, marry later and, as men had always done, to see their work as an important part of their identity. This meant a profound transformation of society, I would say for the better.

And an important facilitator of this transformation was the birth control pill, which made it possible for women to delay marriage, which, in turn, Goldin wrote, meant that “they could take college more seriously, plan for an independent future, and form their identities.” before getting married and having a family.” That said, we should not swallow crude technological determinism. Goldin and Katz pointed out that the pill did not have its most profound effects until legal restrictions that made it unaffordable to most single women were removed in the late 1960s. Goldin’s latest work is titled Why Women Won [por qué ganaron las mujeres]and highlights the importance of the great expansion of women’s rights between 1965 and 1973.

And as I reviewed Goldin’s work for this column, I couldn’t help but wonder if these victories are in jeopardy.

Many of the comments I have seen about Goldin since the Nobel announcement focus on the prospects of removing the barriers that still exist to the advancement of women. But in the current political environment, I think we should also be concerned about blowback. Conservatives have managed to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling [sobre el derecho a abortar], and many red states have rushed to ban abortion. A significant faction is now proposing to restrict access to birth control, and it should not be assumed that this will not happen.

However, omens aside, this is a wonderful time for the economics profession. Goldin’s pioneering research, deeply rooted in history but enormously relevant to the present, is a model of what social sciences should be. This is truly a Nobel Prize that deserves to be celebrated.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. News Clips Translation

