When the Swedish Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan in 2016, it opened a favorable stage for other troubadours and minstrels to be recognized for expressing in their musical compositions the conjugation of lyrics, music and song, as if it were the last jewel of true art, which in the beginnings of Western culture fused everything in the same tone of genre.

Indeed, Bob Dylan is a singer, poet, prolific composer, musician, and influential personality in the English-speaking world and culture, and in other languages. As a paradigm, he embodies the ideal of the creator who summons all the power of art. The jury’s justification for awarding him the Nobel Prize in 2016 confirms this: “For having created new poetic expressions within the great tradition of American song.” Hero of the counterculture, undisputed star of folk, idyllic figure, despite himself, of a traumatized generation. The Nobel Prize for Bob Dylan was discussed, but not denied.

Eight years later, it is fair to recognise in the figure of Joan Manuel Serrat that other artist who summarises what the jury found in Bob Dylan’s artistic work. A minstrel, a troubadour in the old style (with a “habit of singing”), composer, poet, musician, singer. Chronicler, too. Capable of summarising the complex history of Spain, sometimes in a single song (“A thousand years ago, they’re painting it on the walls”, etc.). And, as if it were nothing, a propagator and interpreter of the poetic narrative of other great authors of the Spanish and Catalan language; linking together an epic that gives meaning and houses identity, in the style of Spanish minstrelsy, in any of its trades, whether that of the clergy or that of the nomadic minstrel.

A Nobel Prize for Serrat would honour the language, it would be a Nobel Prize for the language. Millions of Latin Americans learned more about the history of Spain listening to Serrat’s songs than in the texts of the great historians of the complex labyrinth of Spanish culture. This power of synthesis is the concrete creation of the minstrel, the troubadour, who raises with his imagination the magical fluid of music and words; universes of meaning more enduring than marble. In this way, he would represent all Spanish speakers. It does not matter that we are not part of the historical anecdotes that led to the dissolution of High Latin and the germination of the Romance languages, because language is the signifier of culture. And together, we are close to six hundred million speakers.

Let the Swedish academics take up their reflections when legitimizing the vote for Bob Dylan: “For having created new poetic expressions within the great tradition of American song,” and apply them to a great singer, a great poet, a great musician and, above all, a great human being: Joan Manuel Serrat.