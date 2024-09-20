The YouTuber reports that the leaked information confirms what her YouTube channel has apparently known for some time, including Technical specifications which were released in conjunction with the published design and renders.

As explained by the girl, the “console” shown in the video is a model obtained through the 3D printing of pieces built on the basis of what has leaked in the last few hours about the possible design of Nintendo Switch 2, and the result is quite convincing, at least as a mock-up of the alleged new Nintendo console.

It didn’t take long: after some renderings and potential 3D models of the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online in the last few hours, someone has already printed a sort of prototype of the console, with very interesting and realistic results as shown by YouTuber “小宁子 XNZ”.

Some details on the possible technical specifications of Nintendo Switch 2

Of course, these are just rumors and there is no confirmation that what is shown in the video is actually the shape of the new console from Nintendo, which would simply appear as an enlarged version of the current one.

In the video we can see how it looks like 8 inch screenwhich would have a resolution of 1080p, compared to the Nintendo Switch and also the Steam Deck, being the largest display among those mounted between these machines, with very thin bezels.

The first model of the console, according to the girl, would have an LCD screen and not OLED, but these are just suppositions for now. The video then focuses on the “mysterious” additional USB-C port that seems to be present on the upper part of the console, talking about a possible connection to cameras or things like that, to tell the truth not very clear.

THE Joy-Con They would have wider rails that should allow for more precise and resistant attacks, as well as “improved” motion detection, according to the YouTuber, and two additional buttons on the back whose use is unclear.

The girl then launches into predictions on the internal hardware which, however, have no official confirmation: there is talk of Nvidia T239 as SoC basically, with a GPU architecture that would be on the level of the NVIDIA RTX 30 series, no less, with an 8nm manufacturing process and 1536 CUDA Cores, with 12GB LPDDR5X memory.

Of course, all the hardware rumors are just hearsay, but it’s still interesting to see the 3D model being made to get an idea of ​​what the console might look like according to the leaked (and by the way, absolutely unofficial and unconfirmed) renders. The result is a bit too similar to the current Nintendo Switch to be credible, but it’s still a job well done.