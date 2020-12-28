The head of Chukotka, Roman Kopin, awarded a nine-year-old Russian woman, Svetlana Schepkova, with the medal of the Federation Council “For Courage Shown”. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional government.

Authorities said that a young resident of the city of Bilibino noticed a little girl on a deserted playground, who caught a scarf and began to choke. According to them, Svetlana rushed to the slide on which the girl hung and freed her.

It is noted that the governor, via video link, personally thanked the Russian woman for the civil feat and saving the child’s life. He promised to arrange for the delivery of the medal in the near future so that Svetlana could receive it personally.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded a Russian schoolgirl who was trying to save her drowning friend with the medal “For the rescue of the dead.” The tragedy took place in January this year on the Seim River. A 10-year-old girl tried to save her friend who fell through the ice. However, this did not help, and as a result, both schoolgirls drowned.