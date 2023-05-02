In Moscow, a nine-year-old child suffered a chemical burn to his tongue and esophagus after drinking juice from a bottle in a cafe. On Monday, May 1, it was reported on website metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred earlier that day in one of the establishments on Solyanka Street in the center of the capital. A woman and her nine-year-old son came to a cafe where the child drank juice from a bottle. In a medical institution, he was diagnosed with a chemical burn of the tongue and esophagus. The boy’s life is out of danger, notes the city news agency “Moscow”.

The prosecutor’s office establishes the circumstances of the incident. The materials of the procedural check were transferred to the territorial body of the Moscow Investigative Committee. Employees of the department will conduct an inspection on the fact of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements. Its results will be controlled by the Basmanny interdistrict prosecutor’s office.

Earlier on May 1, in St. Petersburg, a two-year-old girl was admitted to intensive care with a chemical burn of the esophagus after drinking an ammonia solution.

The girl was taken to the Filatov hospital with a chemical burn. Now the young patient is in intensive care in a serious condition, but nothing threatens her life.

On April 24, dermatologist Maria Avetisova told life.ruwhat not to do with skin burns. According to the specialist, it is not recommended to take a hot shower and treat the skin with iodine for burns. In addition, you can not rub and scrub the damaged area of ​​u200bu200bthe skin. It is also worth refusing to use adhesive plaster, brilliant green, oils and alcohol-containing products, the channel notes. “360”.

In August last year, dentist Daria Shikina told what to do with a burn of the tongue due to the use of hot drinks. According to her, antiseptic solutions should be used to prevent secondary infection of the burnt surface. For pain relief during meals, lidocaine gels can be used 20 minutes before meals to isolate the burnt surface from the rest of the mouth. RT. It is also worth limiting solid and spicy foods in the diet.

Also last summer, the therapist Irina Boyko said that in case of a sunburn, you should moisten the damaged area of ​​u200bu200bthe skin with panthenol and consult a doctor, writes NSN.

Earlier, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care for adults at the Moscow Department of Health, spoke about first aid for burns with fireworks. According to him, the thermal burn that was received when starting pyrotechnics, if the integrity of the skin is not broken, needs to be cooled. If there is a wound, it is necessary to first apply an aseptic bandage to the wound, the TV channel reports. “Star”. The doctor warned that lubricating the burn site with oil and trying to puncture the “blister” at the burn site could be hazardous to health.