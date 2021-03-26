A nine year old boy died when trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States with his mother and three-year-old brother, according to the US Border Patrol.

Agents from the United States Border Patrol Marine Corps Unit found unconscious to a mother with her two children on March 20. The three members of the family they were stranded on an island on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, so the agents proceeded to his rescue.

While they were being transported to the coast, they tried to revive them with first aid techniques, with which the mother, from Guatemala, and another child under three years of age, from Mexico, regained consciousness.

However, the nine-year-old boy was not as lucky and must have had to be transferred to the Emergency Medical Services of the Eagle Pass Fire Department. After several attempts, the boy was pronounced dead by the hospital doctors.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this little boy,” said Del Rio Sector Patrol Chief Austin Skero II.

In the past five months, Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector have rescued more than 500 migrants who were trying to enter the United States illegally. This fact occurs while the country chaired by Joe Biden works to stop the migratory flow on the southern border with Mexico, where about 530 unaccompanied minors arrive every day.

Thus, the US authorities have confirmed that more than 17,000 unaccompanied minors are in custody in the country.

For their part, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of National Security updated the number of unaccompanied children at the border, to detail that until last Wednesday there were almost 12,000 migrant children seeking asylum in care centers run by the Government. , in addition to 5,000 in custody of the Customs and Border Protection Office, waiting in precarious facilities to be transferred to other centers, as highlighted by ‘The Washington Post’.

“What I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, is let him starve to death, as no previous administration did, except Trump,” said the US president on Thursday, in which it was his first press conference since he arrived at the White House.