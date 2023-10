Monday, October 9, 2023, 00:32



| Updated 00:49h.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Alba, a girl from Molina de Segura who will turn 4 years old this month, is one of the few affected by Leigh’s disease in the Region of Murcia. According to her mother, Isabel Gomariz, there is one case in Cieza, another in San Javier and the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers