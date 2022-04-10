In the home of the Levante, Xavi’s team suffers, suffers Morales’ goal from the spot, then Ter Stegen saves a penalty and Aubameyang and Pedri score. At 83 ‘the 2-2 always on a penalty, in the final the flash of Luuk De Jong’s 3-2

Barça’s victory by no means trivial, able to rise again after a nightmare hour and three penalties against within half an hour. A little bit of everything happens at the Ciutat in Valencia, also thanks to a courageous and sometimes superior Levante, but in the end Barça hits the comeback thanks to a flash in full recovery by the Dutch Luuk De Jong after the goals of Aubameyang and Pedri. Special mention for Ter Stegen, who launches the rescue by neutralizing the second of the three penalties whistled against, that of the possible double disadvantage. After shaking for a long time, Xavi’s troop still brings home a 3-2 that is worth the seventh consecutive victory, as well as the 15th useful result in a row and the second place in the standings with overtaking on Sevilla (and one game less) . See also Formula 1, Qatar hypothesis to replace Sochi

APNEA BLAUGRANA – A feat that is prohibitive to say the least on paper for Lisci’s eleven relegated to the penultimate place in the standings, yet the Levante demonstrates that the victory against Villarreal on the previous day was not entirely the result of chance. Barça realizes this in the first five minutes, those that are enough for Morales and Campana to build the first two big scoring of the evening. The hosts bring in personality, intensity, high pressure and ferocity, a mix that surprises and puts a Barça weighed down by cup fatigue on the ropes. The Torres-Auba-Dembélé trident never manages to find the right space, also because Nico and Busquets do not reach deep balls. While the Catalans screwed into a long slow and horizontal possession, the Levante bites the ankles and on 26 ‘touches an anthology goal with Morales, blocked on the line by Garcia’s intervention in extremis (substitute for the injured Piqué). The Blaugrana frame Cardenas ‘goal only twice in the first 45’, suffering in terms of rhythm and dancing dangerously behind on the lunges of Campana, Morales and Roger. But the real nightmare for Xavi’s eleven materializes at the start of the second half: penalty in the 50th minute (foul by Alves on Son) and advantage of the Levante signed by Morales. See also Players who were coached by their former teammates

REFLECTIONS AND COMING BACK – The nightmare becomes even horror five minutes later due to a second penalty awarded to the hosts (hands of Garcia in the area), but Barça thanks Ter Stegen’s intuition who cancels Roger’s shot and changes the inertia of the game. challenge. The Blaugrana in fact finally find the reaction, also thanks to the providential entrances of Gavi and Pedri who change gear at the maneuver. Barça gained meters and accelerated the pace, so much so that they were able to place the reversal within five minutes: first the equalizer signed by an Aubameyang hitherto not received (perfect header on the center of Dembélé), then the winning right surgery by Pedri for overtaking blaugrana in the 63rd minute amid the disbelief of the home crowd.

FINAL FLASH – The emotions do not end there, because Barça does not sink the blow of the knockout and manages to remedy the third penalty against ten minutes from time, the result of a clear stomp by Lenglet. To appear on the spot is Melero, on which Ter Stegen fails in the second enterprise: ball on one side and goalkeeper on the other for the unbridled exultation of the hosts. But Barça did not give up and found the winning flicker right on the woolen thread, when the Levante was already looking forward to the feat. The center of Alba in the 92nd minute for the new entry De Jong is precise and the Dutchman, left alone, is responsible for sending behind Cardenas at the near post, for a 3-2 with a crazy flavor. See also America will not be able to sign Israel Reyes

