The 2024 Olympics were intended to be not just a celebration of sport but also a showcase of sustainability and regeneration for Paris, the host city. These plans have come under scrutiny following allegations by activists that authorities have been pushing vulnerable migrants and homeless people off the streets and dispersing them around France.

Under a bridge spanning a canal in Paris lie dozens of enormous, angular, pointed blocks of concrete.

The goal, activists say, is Keeping homeless people and migrants off the streets during the 2024 Olympics.

Aurelia Huot works for a group that offers free legal support for social and humanitarian cases. Photo:BBC

“Today, there is no one on the streets,” says Aurelia Huot, from the Paris community support group Bar de Solidaridad.

“You can see these blocks under the bridges,” he says, pointing to the concrete obstacles. “The police come and patrol so that the migrants don’t come back to set up their camps.”

A group of homeless people were evicted from here about a week before the opening ceremony of the Olympics, one of the last of Many camps and settlements were cleared in the months leading up to the Games..

Faris Al Khali Youssouf says he fled to France after being politically persecuted in his home country. Photo:BBC

Faris Al Khali Youssouf is one of those affected. As an immigrant from Chad, he lived with 500 other people in a building that belonged to a concrete manufacturer, just a few hundred metres from the Olympic Village.

The site was cleared by riot police in April, with announcements to residents that they would be given temporary accommodation in the Paris area or in Toulouse, hundreds of kilometres away.

Police clear the squatted building where Faris Al Khali Youssouf lived. Photo:Getty Images

“It must be said that it is a nightmare for refugees,” says Faris.

“This is something that all of our compatriots are currently experiencing; they are being stopped when they go to buy a metro ticket, they are being detained and transferred to detention centers.”

“Refugees are under pressure.”

Activist Paul Alauzy describes how a migrant camp under a bridge was cleared. Photo:BBC

Under another bridge, a few minutes walk along the canal from where the concrete blocks are placed, activist Paul Aluzy describes how another of the evictions took place.

“For years it was a citadel of tents, and for the last three years there were people here,” he says, pointing to the spaces between the columns where people used to camp. “There were tents everywhere, sometimes 100, 200, 300 people.”

Paul works for the group El Revers de la Médaille (The Reverse of the Medal), which maintains that some 13,000 migrants have been displaced from the streets of Paris in anticipation of the Games.

It is part of a long-term strategy that activists believe has been accelerated as the start of the sporting event approached.

Authorities have offered accommodation to displaced people, but this is usually temporary and far from Paris, in different cities across the country.

“When you take people off the streets here in Paris you send them far away to small towns, They do not have the same network of solidarity”, says Paul.

“Of course we don’t want people to be left out in the open, we want them to have a roof over their heads,” he adds.

“But if you disperse them and don’t give them long-term solutions, you will never solve the problem.”

He explains that far from the large communities that have formed in Paris for migrant groups, people face difficulties accessing support and health care who need it and end up returning to the capital to live on the streets.

These same kinds of complaints have been made at previous Olympics. In Tokyo, groups of homeless people complained of being kicked out of parks they used to sleep in, and In Rio de Janeiro, entire neighborhoods in the favelas were evacuated.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says helping the homeless has been a priority in preparation for the Olympics. Photo:Getty Images

However, authorities in Paris insist that Getting people off the streets is the key to improving their lives.

Before the start of the Games, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said: “I also wish – and this is one of the issues we are discussing with the State – to leave a legacy of housing for the homeless.”

“What is holding things up at the moment, as I understand it, is the financial resources that the State could allocate.”

Paris City Hall told the BBC that “the issue of homelessness is at the heart of preparations for the Olympics and the issue of providing accommodation for vulnerable people during the Games remains a priority.”

He added: “The City of Paris does not use street furniture that is hostile to homeless people.”

They claimed that the concrete blocks placed under the bridge were not in their jurisdiction but in the neighbouring municipality of Aubervilliers, which said that He was using “deterrent” street furniture to prevent the return of “migrants and drug users”.

However, many social workers remain deeply concerned.

“To me this is really the definition of social cleansing,” Paul says.

“You expel people and then you prevent them from ever coming back and you just sweep the misery under the carpet, because these are just short-term solutions.”