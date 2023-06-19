Monday, June 19, 2023, 00:50



Music, good atmosphere, a pleasant setting in the open air and a varied gastronomy for all tastes. That is the master formula with which Trips Summer Club, together with LA VERDAD, decided to celebrate last Saturday the 38 years of history that it adds to revitalizing nightlife in La Manga, attracting locals, vacationers and visitors from inside and outside the Murcia region.

The night promised to be unforgettable and it did not disappoint. The public filled the club showing their desire to welcome the summer and enjoy a party where the show and surprises were guaranteed. The first stop was at the ‘photocall’, “because the first thing you do at a party is take a picture of yourself”, as Nerea Casto, from Inmobiliaria Santa Florentina, a collaborator in the event, recounted. That’s why they installed a brown armchair and a background of neon lights so that everyone who entered the party could take their snapshot and keep it as a souvenir.

From there, the attendees had at their disposal more than a dozen food stations, which they could exchange with the five tapas that the Oferplan ticket included and add to taste, to choose the best snack and live a different gastronomic experience. Salted meats, sausages, cut Iberian ham, nachos, tacos, tuna tartare, sushi, empanada and savory appetizers, a barbecue area -with hamburger, Creole chorizos and Moorish skewers- and a balanced selection of international cheeses of different intensities and ice creams , were some of the proposals of this event, which included beer, wine, soft drinks and the popular Asian coffee. In addition, and free of charge, a central fresh fruit station was set up, which also contained strawberries, cherries, tangerine segments, dates, figs, blackberries and raspberries dipped in chocolate to finish off the sweetest bite.

The enjoyment of gastronomy was complemented with ‘Vëla’, a show with live artists that surprised people from different points of the venue throughout the night, between songs, contemporary and urban dances, and aerials on fabrics, in which there was a preview of what they are going to offer during the summer season at Trips Summer Club. The ‘show’ is “conceived as a tour of the greatest hits in music history, like a DJ macro session, but with artists on stage”, with songs ranging from Beyoncé to Rosalía and Freddie Mercury and that merge in its staging, as detailed by Pablo de Torres, project director. It was precisely this show that aroused the interest of Laura Uve, a Murcian singer, who wanted to see it in person, taking the opportunity to have tapas at these stations. “I like coming to Trips because it is a very big icon of La Manga,” she pointed out.

Natalia Ortega discovered the party through Oferplan, so she did not hesitate to go there to have a good time with her friends, who tasted some Iberian ham and some salted meats, paired with beer. Nachos, sliced ​​ham and cheese were the choices of Antonia Ros, who spends her summers in Playa Honda and came to Trips invited by her son. “This club is the best we have in the area,” she pointed out.

The ‘influencer’ Miriam Alegría did not want to miss such a special night. “With Oferplan everything is a success and I love that it is so versatile and there are such delicious seasons, because it is a great plan to be able to snack, talk to people and enjoy a ‘show’ at the same time”, she indicated.

Eloy Marín traveled from Albacete to La Manga to celebrate his bachelor party with his partner, following the advice of his friend Carmen del Olmo. “Among our friends we have decided to celebrate it here, because we spend the summer in La Manga and we have gone out to party a lot, so we have come to give it our all,” Carmen said. “The concept of having a tapa and a caña is wonderful and although it’s the first time we’ve come, I really liked it,” added Eloy.

The anniversary culminated with DJ music, closing a special night for this venue that hopes to continue adding decades to the service of nightlife in the area and, therefore, of the entire Region of Murcia.