Throughout the summer, places such as beaches, gardens or beach bars, in the environment of the largest sea in the world, have brought together scientists with audiences of all ages to enjoy more than 300 activities. Next Friday, September 24, this stage will come to an end, with the celebration of MEDNight: the Mediterranean Night of the Researchers, whose closure is held at the Mediterranean House of Alicante, coinciding with actions in another 370 cities, including They find Murcia and Cartagena, hand in hand with the public universities of the Region and the Seneca Foundation-Regional Agency for Science and Technology.

The Mediterranean gathers around its shore more than 500 million people from three continents, who share a history and common problems beyond a strategic geographical location. MEDNight seeks to show the importance of Mediterranean Science, especially among young people, to let them know that the problems they see on the beaches where they bathe, on their land – which is progressively depopulating – and in their day to day, where the lack of resources to investigate is a constant demand, they are also the concern of many others like them.

As was the case in the previous edition, emphasis will be placed on female researchers, with the aim of making their work visible and generating references: a mirror in which girls and adolescents of today, potential scientists, can look at themselves. from the future.

Murcia



On Friday 24, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., the University of Murcia will take over the city center setting up tents on the Merced Campus, where a hundred activities will be held: ‘Quiz’, ‘escape room’, workshops, games, experiments, exhibitions, etc. aimed at all audiences. In addition, there will be a stage where you can enjoy ‘Recreational Physics from Algeciras to Istanbul’, a set of recreational physics experiences related to popular uses and customs in Mediterranean countries, as well as some characters from Greek mythology; and the reading of the story ‘The legend of stopped time’ in which an old man when looking in the mirror meets the boy who was and has the opportunity to meet him again and talk to him about life and the passage of time. In their conversation the old man will talk about Cronos, the Greek god of time; Kairos, the Greek god of human time; on Goya’s painting: Saturn (Roman god of time) devouring his children; on The legend of the time of Federico García Lorca; on Aristotle and Newton’s concept of absolute time; on Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and on Stephen Hawking’s ‘History of Time’.

Likewise, attendees will be able to enjoy ‘Jazzonice’, a concert of experimental music based on sounds generated by high voltage towers and electrical substations. It is part of ARENAL-Arte en Alta Tensión, an Art and Heritage project that claims the patrimonial, aesthetic, landscape and environmental values ​​of the High Voltage Lines (LAT) that mark the national territory.

Finally, the UMU will have a ‘EUCorner’ in La Merced, a space that provides general information about the European Union and how it finances cooperation in Science and Education within its own territory and beyond.

Cartagena



The Polytechnic University of Cartagena will take advantage of the framework of the ‘Carthaginians and Romans’ festivities, to celebrate scientific dissemination activities set there, between September 20 and 24.

They will be distributed in four locations: Torres Park, which will be the main headquarters and where a permanent ‘EUCorner’ will be located; the esplanade of the port and the ELDI building, where on the 23rd – reserved for children on the festive calendar, and not for school in Cartagena – workshops will be held in which participants will have the opportunity to handle underwater robots to learn about the seabed and An attempt will be made to raise awareness of the importance of the reuse and recycling of microplastics, among other activities and games; Finally, in La Manga and Cabo de Palos, on the 23rd and 24th, training and awareness activities for children will be carried out on the beach, through SUP-Surf, in collaboration with the Citizen Science initiative ‘SurfingForScience.org’.

Added value of Science



The ultimate goal of all this is that young people, and society in general, are attracted to the research career and science. Valuing science around the Mediterranean aims to create a feeling of identity and belonging to it and recognize it as something to be proud of.

It is thought, first of all, of the inhabitants of the Mediterranean themselves, but also because of the recognition towards it that may be on the part of external agents, such as tourists and visitors from all over the world. It is about showing the convenience of the exchange of knowledge and experiences between countries and more specifically the Mediterranean.

MEDNight is held within the framework of the European Researchers’ Night, a scientific dissemination project promoted and funded by the European Commission as part of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie actions of the Horizon 2020 program. In addition, this activity has the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) -Ministry of Science and Innovation.