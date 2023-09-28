‘At the bottom there is room 10’ will once again enter tension with the premiere of its chapter 315. In the trailer of the series that is broadcast on América TV screens you can see how July will go to a disco with her friend from high school , but ‘Charito’ tells her that Jimmy will have to accompany her, so the cousins ​​will go out tonight. However, what they don’t know is that in life there will always be coincidences, on the sidewalk across the street Cristóbal and Alessia will also go to party and it will be at the same place.

When is chapter 315 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 315 ‘There is room at the bottom’ premieres TODAY, September 28, 2023. As seen in the episode’s trailer, July is going to a nightclub with her friend, but she invites her cousin to accompany her so she can go out. Kimberly finds out about this and tells Happy to get information from ‘Charito’s’ son about the place to find him, and Cristóbal and Alessia will also attend the same night.

What time to watch chapter 315 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on América TV screens, starting at 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Part of the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.