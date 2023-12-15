After listening to greetings, hugs and reunions, a series of notices inviting us to go to our respective town, the always impressive stage of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Center in Murcia remained silent, embracing the gloom for a few seconds and, With delicacy and a certain aura of mystery, it was enveloped in a red color that ended up flooding every corner. In the prevailing darkness, a fundamental piece to generate that unmistakable mix of excitement and illusion that precedes each show, different figures could be heard and sensed that occupied their space until, finally, the overwhelming initial bars of the 'Dance' resonated. of the fire ritual' from the work 'El amor brujo' by Manuel de Falla and the Carmen Romero Dance Academy welcomed us with the first of the numerous monuments to passion that we would be lucky enough to enjoy throughout the delivery gala of the Best of LA VERDAD awards, whose artistic direction was carried out by Beatriz Rocamora, from the newspaper's Events department.

In the faces of the dancers who starred in this fabulous beginning, in their delicate and powerful gestures, in their way of stepping on the boards, in their skill to catch and shake, conquer and hypnotize, fascinate and marvel, what was synthesized, from From that point on, it was a night full of great artistic moments. And humans. That's what it was about. So it was. After all, these awards reward excellence in different professional sectors, yes, but they also underline the importance of their vital reach. It is impossible, and frankly unnecessary, to separate the proven quality of the work carried out by the winners from the impact it can have on both an individual and social level. The science that surprises. The word that intoxicates. The commitment that motivates. The solidarity that moves and shakes the conscience. Phrases that became flesh, skin, throat, ovation, speech and emotion in an evening accompanied by delicious parentheses of music, dance and poetry. What a Wednesday night!

Returning to the artistic interludes, the second of them had an even greater force in terms of the display of a sensitivity that inevitably (and luckily) sneaked into the stalls. Caressed by guitars that were velvet and crystal, the voices of Esperanza Clares, Lola Tórtola, María Sánchez Saorín, Alberto Caride and Juan de Dios García interpreted texts by Federico García Lorca and Gabriela Mistral with a dose of elegance, subtlety, courage and cadence that required each syllable. Verses that illuminate. Verses that make you fall in love. Verses that stir. Verses that never say goodbye, not even when they cry on the edge of the station.

Subsequently, the Murcian artist Madbel performed the song that opens and titles her first album, the highly recommended 'Tarara', with the invaluable help of Carlos Marín and Antonio Corbalán on percussion and keyboards and the dancers Leonor Jiménez, Carmen Belando, Lucía Martínez and Bárbara Menaches. Belonging to the MurciAtempo Ballet Profesional academy, her presence enhanced every second of a performance that, after overcoming some initial sound problems, ended up conquering without reservation.

A coveted goal that was also met by the version of 'Verde que te Quiero Verde' performed by Fran Ropero (piano and voice) and Mercedes Luján (flamenco guitar) in which it ended up being crowned the most brilliant performance of the night. Another demonstration of the effectiveness of less is more by the architect Mies Van der Rohe, the interpretation by both was exquisitely transparent, perfectly exemplifying that, when you have such powerful words, the clothing to adorn them must be minimal. . A real beauty. Finally, the gala had a finishing touch that recovered dance as a driving force, map and guide. Thus, the Carmen Romero Dance Academy once again took the stage with another show that combined the past in the radiant form of zarzuela and the present with the tap of a shoe on wood. A sensational closing for a ceremony in which, in addition to the aforementioned performances and well-deserved celebrations for the 120th anniversary of the newspaper and the centenary of the Literary Supplement, there is no more beautiful wrinkle than that caused by a passion sustained over time, remained for the I remember moments of tenderness capable of shrinking the heart and fixing the smile on the face like the one starring Dionisia García, a poet of poets who invited us to continue sharing, discovering, speaking, enjoying and writing. Because, to a greater or lesser extent, all people are made up of poetry, dance, music and memory. It's lucky that events like The Best of THE TRUTH exist to remind us of this.